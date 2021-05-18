Cancer patient given chemo overdose 'died of natural causes'
- Published
A terminally ill cancer patient who was given chemotherapy doses five times stronger than prescribed died of natural causes, a coroner has ruled.
Barbara Curtis, 81, was being treated for acute myeloid leukaemia when the mistake was made by a pharmacy at Royal Bournemouth Hospital in December 2017.
She died less than three weeks later, Bournemouth Coroner's Court was told.
Coroner Brendan Allen concluded that Mrs Curtis died of natural causes, contributed to by chemotherapy.
"The evidence I have heard does not support the proposition that the medication error probably, more than minimally, negligibly or trivially contributed to Mrs Curtis's death," he said.
The inquest had earlier heard that Mrs Curtis was put on a course of chemotherapy drug cytarabine as part of a medical trial at the Royal Bournemouth Hospital.
However, a mistake in the hospital pharmacy meant she was given doses of 100mg of the drug, twice a day, rather than the prescribed 20mg.
A pharmacy technician "inadvertently" selected the wrong vial of the drug containing a higher concentration and incorrectly amended the paperwork, the inquest heard.
This was subsequently signed off to be dispensed by a locum pharmacist who admitted he "missed" the error.
Nine of the incorrect doses were administered over a period of four-and-a-half days before the mistake was spotted.
"It must have been a terrible and distressing shock for Mrs Curtis and her family to be notified of this error, compounding the shock of the initial diagnosis," Mr Allen said.
Mrs Curtis was admitted to hospital on 4 January with an infection and died on 17 January.
Mr Allen said he accepted the pathologist's conclusion that she died of neutropenic sepsis due to acute myeloid leukaemia treated with cytarabine.
He added that the hospital had taken "appropriate measures" since the mistake, including introducing a "second tray check" in the pharmacy before cancer drugs are dispensed.
The trust that ran the hospital was fined £45,000 at Bournemouth Crown Court in 2019 for breaching the Medicines Act.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.