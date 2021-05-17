BBC News

Puddletown bypass remains shut as sinkhole work continues

image copyrightHighways England
image captionThe hole has opened up in the road between Stinsford and Troytown

A main road in Dorset remains closed after a large sinkhole appeared in it a week ago.

The A35 westbound was shut between Bere Regis and Stinsford on Tuesday after the hole was found the previous day.

Repair work is ongoing following a survey by geotechnical engineers. Two initial fixes failed following further subsidence.

A diversion route via Wool, of about 15.5 miles (25km) on the A352, is in place.

image captionA diversion is in place via Wool on the A352

Drivers have been advised to follow the solid triangle diversion signs and allow extra time for their journeys.

Highways England said it hoped to have the road open again by Thursday morning.

