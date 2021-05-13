Bournemouth stabbing: Teenager found not guilty of murder
- Published
A teenager has been acquitted of murdering a man who was found with stab wounds in a seaside park.
James Cutting, 31, from Bournemouth, died in Boscombe Chine Gardens, in June 2020.
A 16-year-old boy from London, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found not guilty of murder in January.
A judge at Winchester Crown Court ruled the outcome could not be reported until after the trial of another teenager who was accused of drug dealing.
On Monday, the case against Khalid Nuur Mohamed, 19, from Leyton, east London, who was charged with supplying heroin and cocaine, as well as assisting an offender, was dropped after prosecutors offered no evidence.
A third defendant - Nicholas Bransky, 49, from Bournemouth - was acquitted in January of assisting an offender.
Police were called at 17:49 BST on 30 June to the gardens, where ambulance workers had found Mr Cutting with multiple stab wounds.
Shortly afterwards, a 33-year-old man from Bournemouth was found with a neck injury in nearby Windsor Road and was taken to hospital.
The teenager was subsequently also found not guilty of attempting to murder the 33-year-old.
