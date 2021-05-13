Puddletown bypass stretch remains shut after sink hole fixes fail
Work to repair a sink hole that led to a bypass closure is expected to take several days after initial fixes failed.
The A35 Puddletown bypass in Dorset is closed westbound, between the A31 at Bere Regis and the A352 at Max Gate.
Highways England said two attempts to fix the road had been unsuccessful "following further subsidence".
A diversion route of about 15.5 miles (25km) on the A352, via Wool, is in place.
Drivers have been advised to follow the solid triangle diversion signs and allow extra time for their journeys.
Geotechnical engineers are expected to carry out a survey on Thursday to assess the cause of the collapse and the extent of the damage.
Highways England said once the survey work had been completed "remedial repairs will take place but this could take several days".
