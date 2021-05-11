Star Wars filming takes place in Dorset quarry
- Published
Film crews for the latest Star Wars series have arrived at a quarry on the Jurassic Coast.
A set, at Dorset's disused Winspit Quarry near Worth Matravers, is for the latest Disney+ Star Wars series, Andor.
The series is a prequel to the 2016 spin-off film Rogue One, and follows main character Cassian Andor.
Filming started in the UK last week with lead actor Diego Luna and stormtroopers spotted on a beach in Cleveleys, Lancashire.
Signs on paths above the site reveal the privately-owned quarry will be closed to the public until 21 May.
Roger Khanna, Worth Matravers parish clerk, said: "It's a major enterprise.
"I've been impressed by how well it's being controlled and managed. There's been no impact on locals. They've been very considerate of the area."
The coastal quarry has also been used as a set for Doctor Who and Blake's 7.
In Doctor Who, the 1979 Tom Baker story Destiny of the Daleks used the quarry to represent the Dalek's home planet of Skaro, and Blake's 7 shot an episode in the quarry called Games in 1981.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
All pictures subject to copyright