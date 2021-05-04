BBC News

Man pleads guilty to killing at Bournemouth Travelodge

Published
image captionMarta Vento's body was found at the Travelodge on Christchurch Road

A man has admitted killing a woman whose body was found in a hotel.

The body of Marta Vento, a 27-year-old Spanish national, was found at the Travelodge in Christchurch Road, Bournemouth, Dorset, on 9 December last year.

Stephen Cole, 32, from Bournemouth, pleaded guilty to her manslaughter at Winchester Crown Court.

He is due to be sentenced at the same court on 1 June and has been remanded in custody.

