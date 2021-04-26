Boy, 9, punched in 'racially aggravated assault'
A nine-year-old boy was punched in the face in a racially aggravated assault near a park, police have said.
He was leaving Moordown Recreation Ground in Bournemouth on Saturday evening, with his mother and siblings, when three boys and a girl followed them to their car on Enfield Road.
The group were racially abusive towards the family before one of the boys hit the victim, causing bruising and a cut to his lip, Dorset Police said.
The four youngsters then ran away.
Officers said the boy who carried out the assault was described as white, about 5ft 4in tall, aged about 16 and of skinny build with blond hair. He was wearing a navy blue hooded top and tracksuit bottoms.
The other two boys were described as being about 13 years old, and of large build with blond hair. One of them was wearing a blue T-shirt and grey jogging bottoms.
The girl was described as white with long blonde hair and aged about 13. She was wearing a black jacket and a green skirt.
PC Justyna Nicholas said: "This was an unpleasant incident for the victim and her children and I am very keen to identify the individuals involved. We take incidents such as this extremely seriously."
She appealed directly to a man who was at park who "may have possibly recorded the incident while walking his dogs" to contact the force.
