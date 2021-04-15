Vessel freed after becoming pinned against Sandbanks chain ferry
Lifeboat crews helped free a vessel, with three people onboard, after it became pinned against a chain ferry.
The vessel had been taking crew off Sandbanks Chain Ferry when it broke down in Poole Harbour on Thursday.
But the vessel had to be freed when it became trapped against the ferry at about 17:00 BST, the RNLI said.
The ferry service, which runs between Sandbanks and Shell Bay in Dorset, has been suspended, Bournemouth-Swanage Motor Road and Ferry Company said.
Lifeboats from Poole and Swanage were launched by the coastguard over fears the vessel was listing, and could be damaged and take on water with the force of the tide.
Although it was later established the vessel's skipper and the ferry crew were not in immediate danger, the RNLI said.
The vessel was towed away and the chain ferry, which had started working again, returned to Poole. However, the service is currently suspended.
Bournemouth-Swanage Motor Road and Ferry Company said its team was working to repair a "mechanical fault they experienced yesterday".
RNLI volunteer helm Dave Riley said: "It was just unfortunate today, conditions change so quickly, but all were safe and well."
In June last year, the RNLI came to the aid of a Yacht pinned to the side of the ferry in June.
