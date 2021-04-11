Sir Richard Sutton: Man charged with murder
Published
A 34-year-old man has been charged with the murder of one of the UK's richest men.
Sir Richard Sutton died at his home near Gillingham on Wednesday. A woman, in her 60s and believed to be his wife, remains in critical condition.
Thomas Schreiber was charged with murder, attempted murder and dangerous driving.
Sir Richard, 83, and his family's wealth was valued at £301m in the 2020 Sunday Times Rich List.
Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of Dorset Police, said: "Our thoughts remain with the victims' family and all of those affected by this terrible incident.
"Following a detailed investigation, we have consulted with the Crown Prosecution Service.
"As a result, Dorset Police have been authorised to formally charge Thomas Schreiber with the murder of Sir Richard, attempted murder of the injured woman and dangerous driving."
Sir Richard, who was number 435 in last year's Sunday Times Rich List, owned a string of top hotels.
The baronet had an extensive property and farming portfolio, including owning the freehold of the Sheraton Grand London Park Lane and the Athenaeum Hotel in Mayfair.
