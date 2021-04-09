Man charged after teen injured in Poole 'hit-and-run'
- Published
A man has been charged after a boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a suspected hit-and-run.
The 13-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with head injuries after being struck in Melbury Avenue, Poole, on 21 August, Dorset Police said.
A 28-year-old man, from Poole, has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop at a road accident and drug offences.
He is due at Poole Magistrates' Court on 30 April.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.