Gillingham stabbing: Sir Richard Sutton named as victim
- Published
One of the UK's richest men has been stabbed to death.
Sir Richard Sutton, 83, suffered stab wounds at a property near Gillingham, Dorset, about 19:30 BST on Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman, in her 60s, was also stabbed and remains in a critical condition.
The businessman and his family were valued at £301m in the 2020 Sunday Times Rich List.
A 34-year-old man, from Gillingham, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
A statement for the businessman's company, Sir Richard Sutton Limited, said staff were "deeply saddened and devastated by the sudden death".
"Sir Richard was a caring, generous and warm family man, who genuinely regarded those who worked for him as part of his extended family," the statement continued.
"Sir Richard was passionately devoted to both his company and its people, setting the highest standards for quality in the hotel, farming and property interests within the group.
"His loss will be felt by everyone within the company, those who worked with him, and his family who have lost an incredible individual.
"Our thoughts are with the Sutton family at this tragic time."
A cordon is in place at the property and police have appealed for information.
Dorset Police said the arrested man and the victims were known to each other.
