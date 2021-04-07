Shaftesbury industrial estate fire tackled by crews
- Published
A fire has broken out on an industrial estate in Dorset.
The fire service said it was called to the blaze in the building at Longmead industrial estate in Shaftesbury at 06:52 BST.
A spokeswoman said the fire was contained "within the main room of the affected building" and there were no reports of any injuries.
Dorset Police closed a road and urged people to avoid the area.
