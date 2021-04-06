Wimborne blaze: Firefighters tackle large wildfire on heathland
Firefighters have tackled a large blaze on heathland in Dorset.
Crews worked overnight to fight the fire which started shortly before 17:00 BST on Monday at White Sheet Plantation, near Wimborne
Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said 60 firefighters dealt with the fire which spread "quickly due to the dry and windy conditions".
The service said the fire had since been brought under control but crews remain at the scene.
🚨Fire Call🚨 6:31pm The uniMog was sent to White Sheet Plantation near #Wimborne to a large wildfire. Over 60 firefighters tackled the blaze which is now under control. #WarehamFireStation #Wildfire #BankHolidayMonday @DWFireRescue @DWFireControl @Bournemouthecho pic.twitter.com/GcL6lO1lI6— Wareham Fire Station (@DWFRSWareham) April 5, 2021
Members of the public have been advised to avoid the area. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
An amber alert for wildfire had been issued by the service for the area earlier in the day due to the dry and windy conditions.
