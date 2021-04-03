Dorset police officers injured while dispersing 'large fight'
- Published
Two police officers have been injured while trying to break up a fight between young people on a seafront.
Police said a large number of people gathered in breach of Covid-19 rules at Shore Road, Sandbanks, Dorset, on Thursday night.
One officer was spat at and both sustained minor head injuries, the force said.
A 19-year-old man was arrested before being released and taken to hospital with serious head and hand injuries.
Police dogs and a force helicopter were called to the "large fight" shortly after 22:30 BST, police said.
Glass bottles were thrown and a small number of people were taken to hospital, officers added.
'War zone'
A section 35 dispersal notice was issued and the area was cleared by 00:50 on Saturday.
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council said a significant amount of litter was left on Harbour Beach.
David Morley, from Sandbanks Community Group, said: "We started warning the police and BCP last September that this year was likely to see the problems of last summer on steroids. It's like a war zone."
Assistant Chief Constable Sam de Reya from Dorset Police said: "Not only was this in breach of Covid-19 legislation, there were reports of criminal and public order offences, which unnecessarily drew on a significant amount of police resources."
Police said an operation would continue throughout the summer to prevent large groups of teenagers from consuming alcohol in the area, racing vehicles, starting fires on the beaches or camping.