Dorset deaths probe: Bodies of man and woman found
- Published
The deaths of a man and woman who knew each other in Dorset are "linked", police said.
The woman in her 50s died after being found injured by paramedics at a home in Ranelagh Road, Weymouth, at 17:40 BST on Thursday.
About an hour later, officers discovered the body of man, also aged in his 50s, at a property in Grove Road, Portland.
Dorset Police said the woman's death was being treated as "suspicious".
The man's death is being treated as unexplained, the force added.
Det Insp Wayne Seymour said a "detailed investigation" was under way to look into the "circumstances of both deaths, which are currently being treated as linked".
"The families of both the woman and the man are being supported by specially-trained officers," he added.
A cordon has been put in place at both addresses while officers carry out their investigation.