Weymouth Brewers Quay for sale after receivers called
A crumbling historic building that was set to be brought back to life will instead go back on the market after the developer went into receivership.
Versant Brewers Quay had planned to turn Brewers Quay - a former brewery in Weymouth's Hope Square - into homes.
But after years of delays, creditors called in receivers who have said it will go on sale after Easter.
In December, Dorset Council wrote to the owners demanding urgent repairs because the building was deteriorating.
According to papers filed with Companies House, receiver RSM Restructuring Advisory was appointed in February for Versant (Brewers Quay) Ltd, which also owns car parks in nearby Newberry Gardens and Newtons Road.
RSM said it had instructed agents Savills and Goadsby to sell the threes sites.
RSM consultant Phillip Sykes described the old brewery site as "exciting and unique", offering "a fantastic opportunity to bring a landmark building in the historic quarter back to life".
He said: "The proposed development scheme, which is close to the harbour, will provide new residential and commercial accommodation and a new venue for the Weymouth Museum."
Versant Developments bought the Grade II-listed Victorian building and adjoining Coopers Building in 2016.
Its plans included 47 homes, an upgraded museum, a restaurant and a cookery school, with work due to start in January 2019.
Brewers Quay currently houses Weymouth Museum but much of it is empty and deteriorating.
Various plans for the site have been proposed since 2013, including an application for an 85-bed hotel that was later withdrawn.
