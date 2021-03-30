Poole crash: Pedestrian hit by motorcycle dies a month later
- Published
A pedestrian seriously injured when he was hit by a motorcycle has died.
The man, in his 70s, was struck by the Yamaha motorcycle on 28 February at about 18:00 GMT near the Civic Centre in Commercial Road, Poole.
He died in hospital on Monday, police said. The motorcyclist, 26, and his passenger, 31, who were also seriously injured have since left hospital.
The force said it was continuing to investigate the crash and appealed for witnesses.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.