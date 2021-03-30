Cyclist in critical condition after Dorset car crash
A cyclist is in a critical condition after a crash with a car.
The man, in his 50s, was riding his bike on the B3081, close to the turning for Alderholt, Dorset, when he was in collision with a silver Renault Clio at about 20:30 BST on Monday.
He was taken to hospital where he remains in a "life-threatening condition", police said.
The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of driving offences.
Dorset Police said he had since been released while inquiries continue.
The force has appealed for anyone who has dashcam footage, from the area at the time, to get in touch.
