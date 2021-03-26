Major General jailed for Dorset school fees fraud
A major general who dishonestly claimed £48,000 for his children's education has been jailed for 21 months.
Nick Welch, 57, claimed to live in London rather than at Blandford Forum, Dorset, near their schools.
Welch, who left the military in 2018, was convicted of fraud by a panel of senior officers after a four-week trial at Bulford Military Court.
He is believed to be the most senior officer to be court-martialled since 1815.
Judge Advocate General Alan Large also sentenced Welch to retrospective dismissal from the Army, meaning he can no longer benefit from his rank of retired major general.
Welch was also ordered to pay back the fraudulently claimed cash.
The Continuity of Education Allowance (CEA) allows children to remain at the same schools to enable their serving parent to be accompanied by their spouse as they are posted to different locations.
However, it cannot be claimed if a soldier's spouse is away from the military home for more than 90 days per year, the trial heard.
The prosecution said Welch applied for the allowance on the basis both he and his wife would not be living close to the children.
But it said his wife Charlotte actually spent most of her time at a cottage in Blandford Forum, close to the £37,000-a-year Clayesmore School and the £22,500-a-year Hanford School.
An investigation was launched after a neighbour told authorities about the family's absence from London.
'Undermine morale'
Judge Large said: "A disciplined organisation such as the Army relies on those in rank and authority to set an example and to be beyond reproach.
"The higher your rank, the more important it is that you uphold the values and standards of the Army in which you serve and when an officer of the rank of major general offends as you have, the potential to erode discipline and undermine morale is considerable.
"We have no doubt you understand that your rank of major general and role as the assistant chief of general staff are factors which aggravate the offence and require recognition in the sentence."
