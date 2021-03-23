Bournemouth murder suspect released after post-mortem tests
- Published
A man arrested on suspicion of murder following a sudden death has been released after tests showed the man's death was not caused by an assault.
Dorset Police received reports of an altercation in Malvern Road, Bournemouth, on Monday evening.
A 55-year-old man subsequently died and officers arrested a 56-year-old man.
Police said post-mortem tests carried out on Tuesday indicated the man's death was not caused by "any form of violence".
Det Insp Simon Huxter, of Dorset Police's Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "The final cause of death is still to be determined as we await the results of various laboratory tests, which are expected to take a number of weeks.
"Specialist officers have updated the deceased man's family throughout our investigation and our thoughts remain with them for their sad loss."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.