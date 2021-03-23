Arrest in attempted murder probe after Yateley car shooting
A third person has been arrested in an attempted murder investigation after a car was shot at in Hampshire.
Police said a Mercedes was targeted in Reading Road at the junction with Darby Green in Yateley on 16 March. Police said no one was injured in the incident.
A boy, 17 and from Crowthorne, Berkshire, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Monday.
He remains in police custody.
A 21-year-old man, from Ash Vale, Surrey, was previously charged with attempted murder and was due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
A man, 23 and from Yateley, was also previously arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
