Poole rape: Teenage boy arrested after girl, 14, attacked
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after a 14-year-old girl was raped in Poole.
The girl was in the area of The Crossways on Saturday evening when approached by a boy she knew, Dorset Police said.
They walked together to Upton Country Park and she was attacked at the entrance to woodland off Ropers Lane between 15:00 and 19:00 GMT.
A boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape.
He has been released on police bail with conditions while enquiries continue.
The rape was reported at 20:30 GMT on Saturday.
Det Sgt Mark Fursman, of Dorset Police's child abuse investigation team, appealed for witnesses, or residents with home CCTV in the area, to come forward.
He said: "Specialist officers are supporting the victim in this case and we are carrying out a full and detailed investigation into the incident."
He added: "This incident is reported to have involved two people that were known to each other, nevertheless we understand that reports of this nature will undoubtedly cause concern for the wider community.
"We will continue to do all we can to support the victim and her family and local officers will also be carrying out increased patrols in the area."
