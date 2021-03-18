'Levitating' cruise ship spotted off Bournemouth coast
A cruise ship appeared to be suspended in mid-air as a result of an optical illusion spotted off the Dorset coast.
Multiple people took photographs of the Jewel of the Seas, which is anchored near Bournemouth, as it seemed to levitate above the water on Wednesday.
The phenomena, known as a superior mirage, occurs when air below the line of sight is colder than the air above.
A similar optical illusion appeared to show a hovering ship off Cornwall earlier this month.
More ships than usual have been anchored off UK shores over the past year due to restrictions on travel, caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
