Motorcyclist, 20, dies in Poole dual carriageway crash
A motorcyclist died when his bike crashed on a dual carriageway.
It happened on the Dorset Way in Poole, between Tower Park roundabout and Oakdale Road slipway shortly after 21:00 GMT on Monday.
Police said the rider of the Honda bike, a 20-year-old local man, died at the scene. His family has been told.
The road was closed between Fleetsbridge and Tower Park roundabouts to allow accident investigators to inspect the scene.
Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the white motorcycle are urged to contact the force.
