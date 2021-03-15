Major general school fees probe 'launched after two complaints'
- Published
A probe into an Army officer accused of falsely claiming private school fees was launched after two complaints were made against him, a court has heard.
Retired Maj Gen Nick Welch, 57, denies falsely claiming to live in London rather than close to his children's boarding schools in Dorset.
Prosecutors have said he illegally claimed £48,000 between December 2015 and February 2017.
The court previously heard there was "flexibility" over the rules.
Prosecutors claimed Maj Gen Welch applied for the Continuity of Education Allowance (CEA) on the basis both he and his wife would not be living close to the children's boarding schools in Dorset.
The CEA allows children to remain at the same schools to enable their serving parent to be accompanied by their spouse as they are posted to different locations.
However, prosecutors claimed Maj Gen Welch's wife, Charlotte, spent most of her time at a cottage in Blandford Forum, Dorset, close to £37,000-a-year Clayesmore School and £22,500-a-year Hanford School, rather than at their stated military accommodation in Putney, London.
Lt Col Elizabeth James-Park, commanding officer of the Joint Service Administration Unit (JSAU), told Bulford Military Court she was alerted to a concern raised about the "lack of occupancy" of Maj Gen Welch's London accommodation in February 2017.
She told the court she sought guidance from her line manager because of his rank and because it was the "second allegation about the same individual".
The court was read an email sent by Maj Gen Welch to Lt Col James-Park in July 2017 asking for guidance on CEA compliance to allow his wife, a consultant for a start-up company, to pursue her own career.
In the email, Maj Gen Welch said he was "keen to remain within the regulations".
His barrister, Sarah Jones QC, previously told the court the CEA rules were a "mess".
The trial continues.
