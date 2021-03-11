Alderholt burglary: Man arrested after break-in caught on CCTV
- Published
A man has been arrested after CCTV footage was released of masked burglars armed with crowbars breaking into a house.
A home owner recorded the men as they burgled the property in Hillbury Road, Alderholt, Dorset, on Wednesday 3 March.
The break-in happened between 14:00 and 15:30 GMT and is being investigated by Dorset Police.
A 37-year-old Poole man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.
A 21-year-old Bournemouth man previously arrested in connection with the burglary has been released without charge.
Dorset Police said a man reportedly knocked on the front door while the owners were out, and shortly after three men were seen hopping over the fence.
They gained access to the property through the back door, and the footage shows them entering while the owners' dog was home alone.
Later, the owners returned to find their house had been searched and cash had been stolen.
Det Sgt Karen Penn has called for anyone with information about the burglary, or recent suspicious activity, to come forward.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.