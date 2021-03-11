BBC News

Winston Churchill's cigar box sells for £79,000 at auction

Published
image copyrightDuke's Auctioneers
image captionThe box was found on a shelf during a routine valuation by auctioneers at a house in Devon

A cigar box that belonged to Sir Winston Churchill has sold for £79,000 at auction.

The rosewood box, engraved with his name, has two personalised cigars inside, an amber and gold cigar holder and a personalised penknife.

Duke's Auctioneers in Dorset had put an estimate of £5,000-£7,000.

The hammer came down on the "incredible find" at £61,000 with the total cost rising to £79,000 after VAT and fees were added.

The Montecristo humidor box, found on a shelf during a routine valuation at a house in Devon, had later belonged to Churchill's personal valet, Norman McGowan.

Auctioneer Guy Schwinge said: "Churchill is rarely depicted without a cigar in hand, and the fact that he gave it to his personal valet gives it even greater resonance."

image copyrightDuke's Auctioneers
image captionThe cigar box had been expected to fetch between £5,000-£7,000

The mother-of-pearl penknife inscribed with "Winston L S Churchill" is thought to have been used by Britain's wartime leader to trim the end of his cigars.

In a separate lot, 14 black and white photographs of Churchill's state funeral, dated 30 January 1965, with typed inscriptions to the back were also sold.

In 2019, a cigar dropped by him at the London Coliseum in 1953 and then picked up and kept by an usherette sold for £4,800.

Earlier this week, a pair of Churchill's velvet slippers sold for nearly £40,000 at auction in Sussex.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.