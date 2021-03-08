Man jailed for raping sleeping woman in Bournemouth
A man who raped a woman as she slept has been jailed for four years.
Marti Reynolds, 29, from Essex, carried out the attack in Bournemouth in October 2017, when he was living there, police said.
He was convicted in December at Salisbury Crown Court, and sentenced at Bournemouth Crown Court on Friday.
Det Con Christopher Panther, of Dorset Police, said Reynolds "targeted his victim as she slept and at no point had she given consent".
The force said a woman contacted officers on 27 October 2017 to say Reynolds had admitted to having sexual intercourse with a woman as she slept. He was arrested the same day.
Det Con Panther thanked the victim for "the courage she has shown" in coming forward and "in standing up to Reynolds to say what he did to her was wrong".
Reynolds, of Baardwyk Avenue, Canvey Island, was found not guilty of a second charge of raping a different woman.
