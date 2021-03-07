Alderholt burglars caught on home CCTV system during break-in
The moment three masked burglars armed with crowbars broke into a house has been captured on CCTV.
A home owner recorded the men as they burgled the home in Hillbury Road, Alderholt, on Wednesday.
The break-in happened between 14:00 and 15:30 GMT and is being investigated by Dorset Police.
The force said a man reportedly knocked on the front door while the owners were out, and shortly after three men were seen hopping over the fence.
They gained access to the property through the back door, and the footage shows them entering while the owners' dog was home alone.
Later, the owners returned to find their house had been searched and cash had been stolen.
Detective Sergeant Karen Penn called for anyone with information about the burglary, or recent suspicious activity, to come forward.
"While I appreciate they have their faces covered, I am hoping someone may recognise them from their build and clothing," she added.
