Poole wheelchair user verbally abused and spat at
A man has been arrested for allegedly spitting at a wheelchair user with cerebral palsy.
Dorset Police were called to Terence Avenue in Poole on Tuesday around 12:40 GMT after reports a man was being verbally abused and spat at.
Officers have arrested a 26-year-old man from Poole on suspicion of assault and an aggravated public order offence.
He has since been released under investigation while the force carries out further enquiries.
