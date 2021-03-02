Oscar Montgomery: Teenage snorkeller died in breath-holding test
- Published
An experienced teenage snorkeller died while testing his ability to hold his breath underwater, a coroner has said.
Oscar Montgomery, 17, disappeared off Portland, Dorset, on 27 May, prompting a search involving two Royal Navy warships and helicopters.
His body was found in the sea off Church Ope Cove on 17 June.
Recording a conclusion of death by misadventure, Senior Dorset Coroner Rachael Griffin issued a warning about breath-holding without precautions.
Oscar, from the Birmingham area, entered the water to snorkel and spear-fish at about 09:30 BST, the inquest heard.
The last recording on the GoPro camera he wore was made at 10:00, the coroner said.
Ms Griffin said it transpired from people who were with him that day that he was trying to increase the time he could hold his breath.
She said: "I believe that his ability... was impacted because he had not been in the water for some time due to Covid-19 restrictions and due to [an] injury he received playing rugby."
The coroner said he "perhaps went a little too far", blacked out and probably drowned.
Oscar's mother, Mary Montgomery, told the inquest his death revealed the "dangers of extreme breath-holding without a buddy" and without appropriate help on the shore.
The coroner said people challenging themselves in similar circumstances should inform others and have assistance on hand.
She said Oscar was a "fit, healthy, active young man... who had a great passion for the water" and who was "adored by all those around him".
