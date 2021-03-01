Drivers sought over Weymouth cyclist fall crash
A driver who is thought to have struck a cyclist after he fell from his bike in Weymouth is being sought by police.
The 54-year-old was riding up a hill on Rodwell Road towards Buxton Road when he came off his bike into the road shortly after 10:15 GMT on Saturday.
Police said officers believe a passing vehicle then hit the man, who is in a critical condition in hospital.
The force said CCTV had revealed a number of vehicles had passed the location at the time the cyclist fell.
Sgt Rhys Griffiths said: "I am understandably keen to identify that vehicle and its role in the incident.
"I'm particularly keen to speak with the occupants of a number of specific vehicles, including a dark coloured Ford Mondeo, a white car derived van with roof bars, a dark Citroen Berlingo with a roof box and a motorcycle with a pillion passenger."
Witnesses and anyone with information are also being urged to come forward.