Drivers sought over Weymouth cyclist fall crash

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionPolice believe the man was his by a vehicle after he fell off his bike riding up a hill near the Kingswood Hotel

A driver who is thought to have struck a cyclist after he fell from his bike in Weymouth is being sought by police.

The 54-year-old was riding up a hill on Rodwell Road towards Buxton Road when he came off his bike into the road shortly after 10:15 GMT on Saturday.

Police said officers believe a passing vehicle then hit the man, who is in a critical condition in hospital.

The force said CCTV had revealed a number of vehicles had passed the location at the time the cyclist fell.

Sgt Rhys Griffiths said: "I am understandably keen to identify that vehicle and its role in the incident.

"I'm particularly keen to speak with the occupants of a number of specific vehicles, including a dark coloured Ford Mondeo, a white car derived van with roof bars, a dark Citroen Berlingo with a roof box and a motorcycle with a pillion passenger."

Witnesses and anyone with information are also being urged to come forward.

