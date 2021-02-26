Man jailed for six years for Bournemouth car park one-punch death
- Published
A man who admitted fatally punching another man after an argument in a Bournemouth car park has been jailed for six years.
Stephen Jeffries, 59, was found with a head injury at The Avenue car park on 13 September and died two days later in hospital.
Carl Woolley, 33, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in December.
Prosecutors accepted the plea and did not seek a trial on a charge of murder.
Dorset Police said, prior to the assault, Mr Jeffries had been involved in a "verbal altercation" with a group of people close to the Flirt Cafe in The Triangle.
Woolley, who was part of the group, followed Mr Jeffries as he walked away and punched him in the face, causing him to collapse.
He presented himself to officers at the scene on the morning after the attack and told them he was responsible.
Following the sentencing at Bournemouth Crown Court, Mr Jeffries' family issued a statement describing him as "a kind and loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who loved life".
They said, because of the pandemic, they felt "cheated" of the opportunity to witness Woolley's sentencing and "see if he is filled with remorse".
Det Insp Wayne Seymour, of Dorset Police's Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "I hope the sentence handed out today will provide Mr Jeffries' family and friends with some closure and serve as a reminder to the public about the dangers that just one mindless and avoidable punch can have."