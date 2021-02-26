'Highest level' talks needed about beaver reintroduction
Anglers have demanded a rethink over the reintroduction of beavers in a county's river.
Earlier this month, a pair was released by Dorset Wildlife Trust as part of a study on their effects on water quality.
But a fisheries association is seeking talks "at the highest level" amid fears their dams will prevent fish from reaching spawning grounds.
The wildlife trust said the beavers would create a "more diverse habitat".
Richard Slocock of the Frome, Piddle and West Dorset Fisheries Association said: "We must have a sensible debate, perhaps locked in a room somewhere, at the highest level and thrash out the management principles for beavers.
"We would like to see that happen before any further beavers are released under licence into the wild.
"There's debate about the science behind beavers - the pros and the cons."
Dorset Wildlife Trust introduced an adult male and female Eurasian beaver into an enclosed site in the west of the county on 8 February.
Imogen Davenport of Dorset Wildlife Trust said: "We are all looking for more space for nature, it's just really sad that we're in a situation where people are so worried that rather than discussing with us and seeking a way forward that they have chosen to be angry about it.
"It creates a more diverse habitat - so you will have areas that are muddy, there will be areas which are faster flowing than they are now - and overall the effect is to hold up some of that pollution higher upstream so it doesn't cause problems downstream."
Beavers were hunted to extinction in the UK in the 16th century.
The reintroduction is part of a scientific study by the University of Exeter and Wessex Water to monitor their impact on water quality, flooding and other wildlife.
