Covid: Homeless given vaccine in Bournemouth clinic
- Published
Homeless people in Bournemouth have had Covid-19 vaccinations as a part of a bid to protect vulnerable communities.
Two hundred people were expected to receive their first dose of vaccine at the YMCA on Wednesday.
The pop-up clinic was organised by GPs to reach the homeless, rough sleepers and those in temporary accommodation.
Dr Simon Rees, clinical director of South Coast Medical Group, organised the day and said the reaction was "incredibly positive".
He said: "It's about engaging with this group of patients, really encouraging them to come in, setting it up and having a whole a day where they're able to have the vaccination."
Support teams working with homeless people and rough sleepers engaged with them in the run up to the clinic, which was attended by invite only.
Dr Maggie Kirk, South Coast Medical Group GP and medical director of charity the HealthBus Trust, said it was about extending health care to everyone in the community.
She said: "Today for us is all about reducing health inequality and making sure that everybody has a chance to be vaccinated.
"For people who find it hard to access traditional health care we have tried here with a pop-up clinic to set up something that's not only in a familiar setting to people but is supported by the workers they know.
"It means that Covid is not going to become a disease of the deprived."
The clinic was also supported by volunteers, including from the Royal Navy.
