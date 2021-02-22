Man charged over Bournemouth rape and stabbing attacks
- Published
A man has been charged with attempted murder and rape after two attacks on the same day in Bournemouth.
A woman in her 40s was found with stab wounds and a teenage girl suffered a neck injury in Maxwell Road at about 20:00 GMT on Thursday.
A second woman, in her 30s, was found on Vale Road with a stab wound to her neck shortly before midnight.
Mark Williams, 37, who is from the town, is due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court later.
As well as the rape and two attempted murder charges, he also faces two counts of false imprisonment, one of committing grievous bodily harm with intent, and one sexual assault.
Dorset Police said all the charges relate to the attacks on Thursday which took place about two miles (3.2km) away from each other.
All three victims of the attacks were taken to hospital. Dorset Police said their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The force is appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage from the two roads, in Winton and Boscombe, to come forward.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.