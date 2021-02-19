Covid: Poole temporary mortuary stood down
- Published
A temporary mortuary that opened a month ago to cope with a surge in Covid-related hospital deaths in Dorset has been stood down.
The site in Poole Port was set up during the first wave of the pandemic but was not required until January.
The "mortality support facility" was used to support NHS hospital mortuaries but has closed again as death rates continue to fall.
Residents have been urged to continue following coronavirus guidance.
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole's public health councillor Nicola Greene said: "Thank you to our volunteers and staff who ensured the deceased were looked after with dignity at the site."
Dorset Council leader Spencer Flower said: "We are pleased that residents of Dorset have observed the government's rules, and this means that our infection rates are reducing, but can we ask everyone to continue the good work to keep everyone safe."
- LOCKDOWN LOOK-UP: The rules in your area
- TRAVEL: What are the UK's rules?
- SUPPORT BUBBLES: What are they and who can be in yours?
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.