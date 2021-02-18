Vendee Globe: Pip Hare returns home to Poole
- Published
Round-the-world yachtswoman Pip Hare has returned to her home port of Poole after completing the Vendee Globe race.
The 47-year-old became the first British skipper to reach the finish in the 2020-21 race on 18 February.
She arrived in Les Sables D'Olonne in 19th place, 95 days after leaving the French port.
In the latter stages she was buoyed by a surprise birthday message from Hollywood actor Russell Crowe.
The 47-year-old is only the eighth woman to finish the single-handed non-stop round the world yacht race, which was first contested in 1989.
Ahead of her arrival in Poole she had asked people to follow lockdown restrictions and not to gather to welcome her home.
Ms Hare, who took 95 days, 11 hours, 37 mins and 30 seconds, covered the 24,365 miles of the theoretical course at an average speed of 10.63 knots and the actual distanced that she travelled on the water was 27,976.87 miles at 12.21 knots.
No woman has won the Vendee Globe, though Britain's Dame Ellen MacArthur finished second in the 2000-01 race.
Hare, who dreamt of taking part in the race, did so on a 21-year-old boat, the oldest yet to finish this edition.
She managed to overcome several problems, including rudder damage shortly before she crossed the finish line.
She celebrated her birthday in the mid-Atlantic and received a surprise message from Russell Crowe after admitting she was a huge fan in a BBC Radio Solent interview.
"I'm on my way home" ⛵#VG2020 pic.twitter.com/TNoDhi9Je1— Pip Hare Ocean Racing (@pipoceanracing) February 18, 2021
Yannick Bestaven was declared the winner of the race on 28 January, after being handed a time bonus for his role in rescuing a fellow competitor.
He crossed the finish line in 80 days, 13 hours, 59 minutes and 46 seconds.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.