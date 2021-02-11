'Stay away from Dorset' in half term, police chief warns
- Published
Families could be fined hundreds of pounds for travelling unnecessarily to Dorset's beauty spots during half term, the county's police chief has warned.
The force has already issued more than 1,000 fines to people breaking Covid restrictions with three-quarters handed to people from outside the county.
Last week, visitors from as far away as Leicester and London were stopped.
Chief Constable James Vaughan said government rules meant people should stay in their home village or town.
Mr Vaughan said "staying local" did not mean "travelling for over 100 miles from out of the county to visit Dorset's beaches, countryside or beauty spots".
"If people are found to have travelled unnecessarily and in blatant breach of the rules, they could be handed a £200 fine and turned around," he said.
Last summer, Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council declared a major incident as thousands of people flocked to the beach.
BCP's councillor for public health, Nicola Greene, said: "We're looking forward to welcoming visitors back when it's safe to do so but, for now, please play your part in helping to stop the spread of this deadly virus and, if you do head out for exercise, stay local."
Dorset Police officers have been stopping cars on arterial roads and questioning drivers.
On Tuesday, North Dorset Police shared a photo of a car parked overlooking countryside near the Wiltshire border, saying: "Plenty of nice views in #NorthDorset, & #Wiltshire but if you just randomly drive here for some fresh air from #Hampshire be expected to be sent home or fined just like the driver of this car."
Between 27 March 2020 and 17 January 2021, Dorset Police issued 1,083 Covid-related fixed penalty notices.
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters
- SUPPORT BUBBLES: What are they and who can be in yours?
- TEST AND TRACE: How does it work?
- SCHOOLS: What will happen if children catch coronavirus?
- TESTING: What tests are available?
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.