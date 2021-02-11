Poole Hospital set to be 'transformed' in services shake-up
- Published
Eight new operating theatres are to be built at Poole Hospital as it becomes Dorset's main centre for planned care.
It is part of a major transformation of the site following the merger of Poole Hospital and Royal Bournemouth and Christchurch Hospitals last year.
A new pathology lab will be created, along with a 24-hour, GP-led Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC) for people with non-life threatening conditions.
Outpatient, day treatment and diagnostic services will also expand.
Ground works for the five-storey theatre block began last month and construction is expected to be completed in 2023.
Existing theatres will also be upgraded, bringing the total to 15 operating theatres on the Poole site.
'Fewer delays'
Dorset Hospitals Trust chief executive Debbie Fleming said: "The new theatre complex is a priority for the trust, as the existing facility urgently needs to be updated and expanded."
The trust said having a dedicated site for planned care would mean fewer cancellations due to emergency admissions and a predictable workflow, meaning fewer delays and shorter waiting times.
The UTC will offer a walk-in service as well as pre-booked appointments through NHS 111.
The trust said the upgrade was part of a £250m investment in local health services.
A brochure detailing the plans is available on the University Hospitals Dorset website or from main reception at any of the trust's hospitals.