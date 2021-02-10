DIY zebra crossing painter in Dorset must pay for removal
A man who painted a zebra crossing on a "dangerous" road has been ordered by the police to pay for its removal.
Laurie Phillips said he acted out of a fear that someone might be "knocked down and killed" on the approach road to Mudeford Quay, Dorset.
He claimed Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council had given "tacit approval" by not responding when he gave prior notice of the work.
The authority said it would consider the case for a crossing in future.
Mr Phillips said Dorset Police ordered him to pay the council £130 to cover the cost of removing the markings, as part of a Community Resolution.
He painted the crossing, aided by some helpers, and a 10mph speed limit in Chichester Way early on 11 August.
Mr Phillips said he was prompted by an "horrendous" increase in traffic when the quay was reopened to the public at the end of the first coronavirus lockdown.
He said: "I've seen many times mums with prams and small children peering anxiously up the road and making a dash for it."
The 78-year-old, whose wife uses a mobility scooter, said he contacted BCP Council and ward members about the situation to no avail.
He said: "The council had every opportunity to tell me not to do it because I sent them a warning in advance.
"Nobody responded at all and that was tacit approval as far as I was concerned."
He said: "In that time the traffic slowed down. People were very pleased and said well done. It never occurred to me that there was anything criminal about it."
In a statement, BCP Council said: "We will carefully assess the request to establish whether it is appropriate to create a formal or informal crossing at this location. Safety remains, as ever, our primary concern."
