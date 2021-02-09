Dewlish Roman mosaic bought by Dorset County Museum
An "internationally significant" Roman mosaic is to remain in the UK after £150,000 was raised to buy it.
The 1,600-year-old floor panel showing a leopard attacking an antelope was unearthed in Dewlish, Dorset, in 1974.
The government placed a temporary export ban on the piece, which was extended until January to allow Dorset County Museum time to raise the funds.
It means the fragment can be reunited with two other sections from the same mosaic, also cared for by the museum.
Museum director Dr Jon Murden described the piece as "a critical part of this county's heritage as well as being internationally significant" and "one of the most significant 4th Century Roman mosaics in the country".
The mosaic, measuring 2m by 2.4m (6.5ft by 8ft), was discovered in the grounds of Dewlish House, near Dorchester, and is thought to have formed part of the flooring of a Roman villa.
The government said it had been advised to suspend its export to an international collector due to the "exceptional workmanship" and research value of the piece.
The museum in Dorchester said it received 100 donations, including £50,000 from the Arts Council England/V&A Purchase Grant Fund, £40,000 from Art Fund, £30,000 from the Headley Trust, and £10,000 from the Association for Roman Archaeology.
The panel will go in display in the new galleries of the museum, which are due to reopen later this year following a £16.1m redevelopment.
Dr Murden said it would "take pride of place within the restored historic stairwell at Dorset Museum".
Dr Clare Randall, vice-chairman of the Dorset Natural History and Archaeological Society, said: "The mosaic is not only beautiful, and one of the finest examples of figure work from Roman Britain, but it is part of the story of the Dewlish villa and its inhabitants."
