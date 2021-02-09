Bournemouth beach huts fire: Man released on bail
A man who was arrested after three beach huts were destroyed in a blaze and 31 others were broken into has been released on bail.
The fire broke out at Mudeford Sandbank near Hengistbury Head in Dorset, in the early hours of Saturday.
The man, aged 19 and from Christchurch, was arrested on suspicion of arson and burglary.
A 15-year-old boy from Bournemouth, arrested on the same charges, was previously released on bail.
The beach site boasts some of the most expensive beach huts in the UK - one hut previously sold for £275,000.
Dorset Police is appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.
The force said anyone who owned an affected beach hut and had not yet been contacted by either BCP Council or Dorset Police should also get in touch.
