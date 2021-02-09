BBC News

Bournemouth beach huts fire: Man released on bail

Published
image captionThree beach huts were destroyed in the fire at Mudeford Sandbank

A man who was arrested after three beach huts were destroyed in a blaze and 31 others were broken into has been released on bail.

The fire broke out at Mudeford Sandbank near Hengistbury Head in Dorset, in the early hours of Saturday.

The man, aged 19 and from Christchurch, was arrested on suspicion of arson and burglary.

A 15-year-old boy from Bournemouth, arrested on the same charges, was previously released on bail.

image captionDorset Police said the fire broke out at about 02:40 GMT on Saturday
image captionBeach hut owners described it as a "scene of devastation"

The beach site boasts some of the most expensive beach huts in the UK - one hut previously sold for £275,000.

Dorset Police is appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.

The force said anyone who owned an affected beach hut and had not yet been contacted by either BCP Council or Dorset Police should also get in touch.

media captionIn 2017 one of the huts on the beach went on sale for £280,000

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.