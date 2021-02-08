Stranger who kicked dog outside Dorset shop hunted by police
A French bulldog was kicked in the stomach "with some force" by a stranger while it was tied up outside a shop in Dorset, police have said.
It happened outside Central convenience store in Bure Lane, Mudeford, at about 09:30 GMT on 25 January.
Police said the owner, a woman with her young son, came out of the shop and was told a man had kicked her dog.
When she went back inside to challenge the suspect, he became abusive, officers said.
Dorset Police has issued images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.
PC Jon Park said: "This was a distressing incident for the woman as well as her family members who witnessed the attack on the dog."
