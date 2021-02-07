BBC News

Bournemouth beach huts fire: Second teenager arrested

Published
image captionThree beach huts were totally destroyed by fire at Mudeford Sandbank

A second arrest has been made after three beach huts were destroyed by fire and 31 others broken into on a beach with some of the most expensive huts ever sold in the UK.

The fire took hold of the huts at Mudeford Sandbank, near Hengistbury Head, Bournemouth, on Saturday morning.

Dorset Police said a man, aged 19 and from Christchurch, was arrested on suspicion of arson and burglary.

Beach huts in the area have previously sold for £275,000.

image captionBeach hut owners described it as a "scene of devastation"

A boy, aged 15 and from Bournemouth, who was arrested on the same charges on Saturday has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Det Insp Andrew Kennard said: "Our investigation into this incident remains ongoing and I am still keen to hear from anyone who was in the area and witnessed what happened. "

media captionIn 2017 one of the huts on the beach went on sale for £280,000

