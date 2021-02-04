Final phase of Poundbury housing development considered
Plans for the final phase of Prince Charles's Poundbury development in Dorset are being considered.
Detailed proposals for 200 homes in the the North-West Quadrant of the town, described as an urban extension to Dorchester, have been submitted to Dorset Council.
Plans include 200 homes, more than a third of which will be social housing.
A Duchy of Cornwall spokesman said, at the current rate of construction, Poundbury should be finished in 2028.
Poundbury is built on Duchy of Cornwall land, according to principles of architecture advocated by Prince Charles.
The latest application includes a range of house sizes and types of up to four storeys.
The development will also include shops, offices and "key buildings" to create focal points, along with open squares, including a large central park-style area called Rosedale Square, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Comments should be submitted to Dorset Council by 23 February.