Covid: Poole temporary mortuary in use for first time
- Published
A temporary mortuary set up in the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic at Poole Port is set to be used for the first time.
Dorset Council said the site would come into use this week due to a rapid increase in Covid deaths and cases over the past two weeks.
Dorset Council leader Spencer Flower said: "The devastating impacts of this disease are now being felt."
The site will be used to support NHS hospital mortuaries.
Mr Flower added: "We appreciate that this topic is a difficult one for everyone.
"We will make sure that loved ones are treated with care and respect."
A mortuary site was also previously set up at the Old Radio Station in Dorchester which is still on standby if needed.
In Hampshire, a temporary mortuary is being used in Basingstoke to support four NHS hospital mortuaries and funeral directors.
