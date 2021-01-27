BBC News

Covid: Tributes to Weymouth entertainer Lance Mills, 34

Published
image copyrightFamily handout
image captionLance Mills was a well-known karaoke singer in pubs in Weymouth

The family of a well-known entertainer on the Dorset pub scene has paid tribute to him after he died with coronavirus.

Lance Mills, 34, from Weymouth, was admitted to Dorset County Hospital on Boxing Day and died on 20 January.

Mr Mills regularly sang at bars in his hometown and performed at a karaoke night over the Christmas period, just before the national lockdown.

His mother, Tina Cockett, told the BBC it was "the worst day of my life".

image captionTina Cockett said she has been moved by messages from her son's friends

"You don't expect to lose your child, no matter what age they are," she said.

Mr Mills, who had mild learning difficulties, had become a popular figure singing in local pubs and his mother said she has received hundreds of messages of support.

"I've had people message me telling me stories of what he'd done for them - and I never knew," she added.

Ms Cockett said her son had been frightened when he went into hospital and his condition quickly deteriorated.

image copyrightFamily handout
image captionMr Mills had started broadcasting his singing on Facebook following the first national lockdown

More than 100 people have so far donated to an online fundraising page set up by his friends, who described him as "the life and soul of the party", to pay for funeral costs.

His sister, Leanne Mills, who stayed by her brother's bedside until he died, said: "When we're able to we'll have a big celebration [of my brother's life] - there will be karaoke, darts and poker and booze and all sorts - because that's what he would have wanted."

