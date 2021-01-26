Poole deaths: Man and woman 'had been dead for weeks'
A man and a woman found dead at a house in Poole had been dead for several weeks, police have said.
Their bodies were discovered at an address in Dorchester Road, Upton, on Thursday morning, following reports about concerns for their welfare.
Dorset Police have now said an investigation found no evidence of third party involvement and that the deaths were not being treated as suspicious.
Their next of kin have been notified.
Formal identification of the man and woman, who were known to each other, has yet to take place.
A full report was being submitted to the coroner, the force said.
