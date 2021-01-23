Covid-19: Rock climbers sent home by police after 100-mile drive
- Published
Two rock climbers who drove more than 100 miles (160km) to scale cliffs have been sent home by police for breaking lockdown rules.
The climbers told officers their journey from London to Portland, Dorset, was for their "daily exercise", police said.
Another pair from Southampton were also found at the cliffs near Wakeham earlier, officers added.
Police said all four climbers had been "dealt with accordingly".
The force did not say whether they had been issued with fixed penalty notices for breaching lockdown restrictions but added that it would fine rule-breakers in future.
Government guidance imposes legal restrictions on exercise during the lockdown, although its recommendation that people stay "local" has no legal force.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.