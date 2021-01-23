BBC News

Covid-19: Rock climbers sent home by police after 100-mile drive

Published
image copyrightDorset Police
image captionClimbers from London and Southampton were found at the cliffs in Dorset

Two rock climbers who drove more than 100 miles (160km) to scale cliffs have been sent home by police for breaking lockdown rules.

The climbers told officers their journey from London to Portland, Dorset, was for their "daily exercise", police said.

Another pair from Southampton were also found at the cliffs near Wakeham earlier, officers added.

Police said all four climbers had been "dealt with accordingly".

The force did not say whether they had been issued with fixed penalty notices for breaching lockdown restrictions but added that it would fine rule-breakers in future.

Government guidance imposes legal restrictions on exercise during the lockdown, although its recommendation that people stay "local" has no legal force.

Related Topics

  • Portland
  • Southampton

More on this story

  • Covid: Trelogan farm milk buyers fined after 20-mile drive

    Published
    1 day ago

  • Covid-19: Uninsured driver travelled 300 miles 'for a kebab'

    Published
    2 days ago

  • Coronavirus: What powers do police have if people break Covid rules?

    Published
    12 January

  • Covid: Women fined for going for a walk receive police apology

    Published
    11 January

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.